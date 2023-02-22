It took Trae Young nearly 24 hours to come out with his first tweet after the Atlanta Hawks decided to fire Nate McMillan from his post as the team’s head coach. The two-time All-Star did not directly react to this massive development on his team, but one can’t help but imagine that his tweet could have something to do with McMillan’s exit.

Trae decided to go all philosophical as he shared an age-old quote on his Twitter feed:

One thing we can never get back, Time!

~Don’t waste it~ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 22, 2023

This would have been completely trivial on any other day, but the fact that this was Trae Young’s first tweet after McMillan’s firing is intriguing, to say the least. It’s very much possible that we’re putting too much stock on a message that is totally unrelated to the Hawks front office’s recent decision, but then again, there’s always a chance that it is.

As most fans know, Young and McMillan weren’t exactly on the best of terms, particularly toward the end of the latter’s tenure as head coach. A couple of months ago, Trae made headlines after not showing up to one of Atlanta’s games. Apparently, McMillan told him not to attend the game following a verbal altercation between the pair. McMillan vehemently denied the allegations, and both he and Trae Young did what they can to play down the situation.

This could very well have been a case of star player vs. coach for the Hawks. It’s possible that the front office was forced to pick their side, and if this is indeed the case, then we now all know who among the two they favored.