The return of True Detective for its fourth season on HBO proved to be a hit with critics and audiences who welcomed the crime series back after a roughly five-year wait. Viewers may not have to wait as long for its fifth season, as well, with the show set to return with the creative mind behind Night Country leading the charge.
HBO and Warner Bros. announced Thursday that True Detective was renewed for season five, according to Variety, and that Issa Lopez would be staying on as part of what was described as a “new overall deal with HBO.”
“From conception to release, ‘Night Country’ has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life,” Lopez told Variety. “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of ‘True Detective’ with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”
“True Detective” has been renewed for Season 5 at HBO. Issa López, creator of “True Detective: Night Country,” will helm it under her new overall deal with HBO.
Season 4 is the most-watched installment of the show to date, with 12.7 million cross platform viewers.… pic.twitter.com/iWVhAK2uEf
— Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2024
HBO executive Francesca Orsi was equally glowing in her statement about Lopez, calling her a “one-of-a-kind, rare talent” and was excited for her to continue guiding True Detective.
True Detective: Night Country took the series up to the frozen landscapes of Alaska to follow Chief Liz Danvers, portrayed by Jodie Foster, and Trooper Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis. The pair find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station near the town of Ennis, Alaska, that slowly leads the pair to uncover dark secrets that may link the case to another disappearance the pair investigated years earlier.
Night Country proved to be a massive hit for HBO, with it reportedly being the most-watched season of True Detective to date. HBO said the show drew roughly “12.7 million cross platform viewers” and the season finale was watched by 3.2 million viewers between HBO and Max.
True Detective: Night Country is available to stream on Max.