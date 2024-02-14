It's a cannot miss for HBO.

Good news, True Detective: Night Country fans. The series has high ratings for HBO.

The fourth Jodie Foster-led drama has the title of the most-watched anthology in the history of the HBO series, THR reports. It's pulling in 12.7 million viewers on average across all platforms ever since it debuted on Jan. 14.

Most of the audience is viewing Night Country by streaming. First-night streaming on Max has more than double the show's linear audience compared to HBO.

About True Detective: Night Country

In case you didn't know, the official HBO synopsis says, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Season 4 also stars John Hawkes as Hank Prior, Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro, Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguneau, Finn Bennett as Peter Prior, and Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee.

The newest season is the first in nearly five years. We last saw the detectives in season 3, set in the Ozarks of Arkansas. This newest season is a little bit colder. Not only is it all snow-covered, but there's never any sunshine due to the polar nights — which are uninterrupted months of darkness.

Hopefully, True Detective: Night Country will keep up this successful run so that many more seasons follow this HBO hit.