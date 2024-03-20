The Miami Heat go on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Heat are 37-31 this season, but they are coming off a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have split the season series with the Cavaliers through the first two matchups this year. In those two games, Jaime Jaquez Jr leads the team with 18.0 points per game. In his one game played, Kevin Love recorded a double-double. As a team, the Heat are scoring 114.0 points per game against the Cavaliers. Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, and Kevin Love are questionable heading into this game. Tyler Herro remains out with an injury, though.
The Cavaliers are 43-25 this season, and they have won two of their last three games. In their two games against the Heat this season, the Cavaliers have scored 103.5 points per game. In his one game played, Donovan Mitchell dropped 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Darius Garland is averaging 16.0 points per game in his two games played while no other player is above 13.0 points. Donovan Mitchell is questionable for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Heat-Cavaliers Odds
Miami Heat: +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +114
Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 202.5 (-110)
Under: 202.5 (-110)
How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
Miami plays good defense, and they have really dominated the Cavaliers on the defensive end of the court. The Heat allow less than 110 points per game this season, and it has shown against the Cavaliers. When Miami allows less than 110 points, they are 25-12. With the Cavaliers being beat up, the Heat should be able to play another strong defensive game. As long as they do that, they will cover the spread.
Miami put up over 120 points in their win over the Cavaliers this season. It is unlikely they do it again, but they should be able to score a little bit. The Heat need to be locked in on offense in this game. If they can put up some points, they are going to win this game on the road.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers should be able to play well defensively. Miami has averaged 104.8 points per game in their last 10 games, and they have not showed any signs of getting better. The Cavaliers are 31-6 when they allow less than 110 points this season. Cleveland should have no problem shutting down the Heat in this game. As long as they stay strong on defense, they should be able to cover this spread.
Final Heat-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The total for this game is going to be very low. There is not much reason to believe either team will play well on offense. In fact, it would not be surprising to see both teams barely get over 100 points in this game. This makes it very hard to pick a winner. However, I will rock with the Cavaliers at home in this game. They should be able to handle business, so I will take their moneyline.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Heat-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers ML (-134)