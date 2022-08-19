‘I would run it back’: Tyler Herro gets honest on Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell trade rumors with Jake Paul

Jake Paul has been making the Miami sports rounds as of late. He recently took batting practice, or at least tried to take batting practice, at a Miami Marlins game. He later caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa at a Miami Dolphins practice. And finally, Paul shot hoops with Miami Heat star Tyler Herro. However, Paul recently interviewed Herro and asked him an interesting question, via BETR on Twitter.

“If you were the GM of the Heat,” Paul said. “What would you want to do?”

“Me, I would run it back,” Herro replied. “I think that’s what were doing. We brought everyone back. And we were one game away from the Finals, so I would run it back.”

Perhaps Jake Paul has a future as an NBA reporter?

Tyler Herro had previously remained fairly quiet in reference to Miami’s offseason plans. The Heat star recently broke his silence on the plethora of trade rumors he’s been involved in. But for the most part, Herro has not spoken much about the future. So Paul deserves some credit for getting Herro to reveal what he wants to see happen this season.

Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell have been linked to the Heat. Many NBA experts believe that Miami would need to create a Tyler Herro-led trade package in order to acquire either Mitchell or Durant.

However, the Heat have been close to winning the NBA Finals over the past few years. In 2020, they were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. In 2022, they fell one game short of reaching the Finals. But there is no question that they feature a talented roster. Their core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are capable of leading this team to a championship.