Tyler Herro reveals mindset amid plethora of Heat trade rumors

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat has been dealing with trade rumors all offseason long. The 22-year old, who’s fresh off of a Sixth Man of the Year Award season, hasn’t spoken much about the whispers. However, Herro recently broke the silence on the trade rumors, per Heat Nation.

“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said “I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors. So rumors, they don’t bother me. Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

The Heat value Tyler Herro without question. However, many experts around the NBA world have included him in potential trade packages for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. His value has been one of the main reasons for the various trade discussions. But as of now, Herro is still a member of the Heat. Another reason for a possible trade is due to the fact that Herro and the team have not agreed on a contract extension.

Herro discussed his thoughts on a potential contract extension with Miami.

“I mean, I know as much as you know,” Herro said in reference to an extension “I’m just waiting on my turn and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.”

There are two extremes that could realistically occur ahead of the season. Tyler Herro could end up being traded, or he might end up signing a long-term extension with the Heat. If neither comes to fruition, he will play out the remainder of his contract before hitting free agency.

But his focus is clear. Herro is going to be ready for the 2022-2023 season regardless of what team he’s on.