Jake Paul manages to strikeout in batting practice ahead of Marlins, Padres game

Jake Paul may not be the most beloved person ever, but he has proven plenty of people wrong so far during his boxing career. The former Vine star turned boxer has impressed inside the ring. However, Paul took batting practice ahead of the San Diego Padres-Miami Marlins game on Tuesday, per Fox Sports. And it’s safe to say that Paul won’t be pursuing an MLB career anytime soon.

Jake Paul took some swings on the field before tonight's Marlins-Padres game (via @AndreesBolivar)pic.twitter.com/oaU4lJazTI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 16, 2022

Jake Paul managed to strikeout during batting practice. Someone needed to call Juan Soto or Manny Machado over and have them teach Paul how to swing a bat. Nevertheless, Paul hung in there and even said “I got this.”

Paul has previously expressed interest in switching careers. He stated that he wants to either play in the NFL or become an actor at some point down the road, per The U.S Sun.

“Right now obviously boxing the focus and it takes up so much time, but I would love to act and I have some ideas for some, some movies and stuff like that,” Jake Paul said. “I like action comedy. That’s always my favorite. And that’s like the roles I sort of see myself playing after boxing. I’m either gonna go to the NFL or, or become an actor, I’m still deciding, but those are my to-do list.”

That is quite the “to-do list.” Additionally, Paul recently linked up with Miami Heat star Tyler Herro to shoot some hoops.

Jake Paul’s aspirations are respectable. However, simply becoming an NFL player won’t be an easy task. There have been former Vine stars who became actors, so acting is probably his best bet after boxing.

But as aforementioned, baseball won’t be apart of his future.