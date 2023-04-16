Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls in a 102-91 victory for the 8th seed in the East at the Kaseya Center on Friday. Heat forward Jimmy Butler and guard Max Strus combined for 31 points apiece, countering the 26 scored by Chicago forward DeMar DeRozan and the double-digit scoring of four other Bulls. When the Heat move on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the question remains: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Kyle Lowry’s injury status vs. Bucks

Kyle Lowry is listed as “questionable” with left knee soreness.

Guard Gabe Vincent is “questionable” with a right hip pointer. Forward Nikola Jovic is listed as “out” with back spasms.

Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bucks? The answer is still yet to be determined.

Vincent suited up for the Heat in Miami’s victory over Chicago, grabbing two rebounds and dishing two assists in 27 minutes. He swung a pass to Butler off of a pick-and-roll in the first quarter, giving him just enough room to drive in for a contested layup against Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

Butler gave credit to center Bam Adebayo, who grabbed 17 rebounds against the Bulls as he successfully contested and tracked down missed shots from Chicago’s more reliable scorers and competed with Bulls defenders for four offensive rebounds.

“The reason I really love Bam is because even though you don’t make shots, you can affect the game in so many different ways,” Butler said, “And that right there is a definition of a star player.”

The Bucks do not have any listed players on ESPN’s injury report.

The Heat will tip off against the Bucks at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Fiserv Forum. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Bally Sports Sun.