Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry put together a solid all-around performance in Wednesday’s contest against the New York Knicks. He scored 14 points — on 5-for-9 shooting from the field — grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists, and came up with one steal in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 127-120. So when Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Miami-Dade Arena on Saturday night to play the Heat, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Nets

The Heat initially had Lowry listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to left knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. The good news for Miami fans, however, is that the 37-year-old has now been upgraded to available prior to tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Caleb Martin (knee) is also going to play against Brooklyn despite being initially tagged as questionable as well.

Lowry, 37, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Heat franchise. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 49 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star is struggling to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Lowry’s current 40.8% field-goal percentage is his lowest since the 2012-13 season.

Expect the Heat to beat the Nets at home on Saturday, especially with Lowry in the lineup. After all, the Nets are really struggling right now, as they’ve lost five games in a row. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is yes.