Kevin Love and his wife, model Kate Bock, welcomed their first child on Saturday, and Love is back with the Miami Heat and was on the practice court in Denver on Sunday ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, according to Ira Winderman or the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

There is footage of Kevin Love with the team in Denver on the practice court, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

New father Kevin Love is here. Love and his wife welcomed their firstborn on Saturday 👶🏼 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/7mEBvgoaWx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

The Heat are in a desperate situation, they are down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, and need to win Game 5 on the road on Monday to force a Game 6 back in Miami. Love has been a key part of the Heat's run to the NBA Finals since coming over midseason from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had an efficient Game 4, scoring 12 on 4-6 shooting and 3-5 from three in 18 minutes. His veteran presence is something that could greatly help in a do-or-die game in a hostile environment.

If the Heat do lose in Game 5, it will be a consolation for Love to be with his wife Kate Bock and his newborn, but an NBA Championship would be a great way to celebrate your first child as well. If he can continue to shoot with efficiency in the minutes he gets, he will have done all he could to help the Heat stay alive. It will be interesting to see if the Heat can extend the series on Monday night, or if the Nuggets will win their first NBA Championship in front of their fans.