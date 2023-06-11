The Miami Heat find themselves in the unenviable position of staring down at a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals following their 108-95 loss on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. They dropped both games at home and now face the prospect of elimination heading back to the Nuggets homecourt for Game 5. While it's certainly improbable that the Heat come back to win the series, it's definitely not impossible and nobody on the team knows that better than Kevin Love. Love was a part of the only team to have comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals. Heading into Game 5, Love recalled that series as motivation for attempting to do the same against the Nuggets via Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“We know anything can happen,” Love said. “Has been done before, in a conference final and final. I have been part of it before. You really just have to take it one possession at a time. Forget the game. It's just one possession, one quarter, half to half. Just to get it done by any means necessary and figure the rest out.”

Kevin Love joined the Heat this season after receiving a contract buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers at following the trade deadline. Erik Spoelstra's decision to insert Love into the starting lineup following Game 1 was a key reason for their Game 2 win.

So far in the playoffs, Love has been averaging 7.1 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 38.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.