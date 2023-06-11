Tyler Herro's injury status for the Miami Heat has been one of the biggest storylines through the first four games of the 2023 NBA Finals. After breaking his right hand in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Herro was only expected to be available for Miami again this season if they made it to the Finals.

Well, the Heat have made it to the Finals, and there has still been no sign of Herro on the court to this point. And with Miami fighting for their life now that they are backed into a 3-1 series deficit against Denver, it's clear they could use Herro more than ever. However, it looks like the latest update on Herro's status indicates that he shouldn't be expected to play the Heat's do-or-die Game 5 action.

Via Ira Winderman: “Tyler Herro is not listed among the nine Heat players to speak at media stations today at practice in Denver, an indication that the Heat have not, at least at the moment, changed his status from being out.”

While this doesn't officially rule Herro out for the Heat's upcoming Game 5 action, his chances of playing certainly don't look very good right now. Herro has seemingly been doing everything in his power to make his way back onto the court, but it looks like he is running out of time to get healthy enough to play. Miami may have to forge on without Herro in Game 5, and hope they can extend the series to give Herro another shot return in a potential Game 6.