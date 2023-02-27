The Miami Heat are doing whatever it takes to snag a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The addition of Kevin Love shows the importance of making a push. However, one player Miami has been without is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry hasn’t played since February 3 as he deals with a knee injury, although all signs point to him returning to action soon.

The Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in the first of a two-game set against the 76ers this week. On Sunday, Lowry got upgraded to questionable for the game, meaning things looked better for his availability. Unfortunately, Lowry won’t be suiting up for the first game, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“So Kyle Lowry out yet again tonight. The Heat next play Wednesday at home against Philadelphia.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lowry is officially out on Monday, although all signs point to him being close for Wednesday’s game against the same 76ers team. On the year, Lowry is averaging 12 PPG with 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds. In his absence, Gabe Vincent has been thrust into the starting lineup and has performed well. The last two games haven’t been the best, but Vincent had three straight games with 15 or more points, including 21 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Heat can use Lowry’s veteran presence, even if he has taken a little bit of a step back this season. Miami enters Monday night with a 32-29 record and in the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, although they are 2.5 games away from the New York Knicks to avoid a spot in the play-in tournament.