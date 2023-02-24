The Miami Heat were pretty quiet during the trade deadline, something that irked some fans. With the team sitting in limbo, many felt that this team needed a massive shakeup. Trading Dewayne Dedmon to save money was not the right move, according to many. Little did everyone know, Pat Riley’s plans was never to trade for pieces: he wanted to sign them. The Heat signed a couple of big men in Cody Zeller and Kevin Love to shore up their frontline.

Kevin Love, in particular, was the biggest acquisition for the Heat in the free-agent market. Shortly after Love’s release from the Cavs, Miami quickly worked on a deal with the former NBA champion. Speaking to reporters, head coach Erik Spoelstra spilled on the process of signing Love, and why it was a ‘no-brainer’ for the team, per Ira Winderman.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “First you go through the trade deadline and see if there was anything that makes sense, and there really wasn’t. And then you’re just hopeful, you’re not really sure of who’s going to get bought out. And you hear rumors. This one was a little bit of a surprise. And then when Kevin (Love) became available or at least there was possible discussion about it, everybody was all in on it. It was a no-brainer. The fit just makes a lot of sense for all of us.”

Love will add much-needed shooting to a Heat team that desperately lacks consistent shooters. His ability to knock down threes and function as a tertiary playmaker will be of value to the offense. His defensive issues will also be masked by the presence of Bam Adebayo. All in all, this is a great signing for Miami as they make one more push to the Finals.