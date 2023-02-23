The last time Kyle Lowry suited up for the Miami Heat was on February 2nd, in a 106-104 loss against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Lowry has since been sidelined with a lingering knee injury that has kept him out of action for his team’s last six games. The recently-concluded All-Star break appears to have given the 36-year-old the needed time to heal up, but unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be back on the court anytime soon.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently provided a timely update on Lowry’s injury status. The two-time NBA champion tactician revealed that Lowry is making progress in his recovery from a sore left knee, but at this point, coach Spo has refused to provide a timetable for Lowry’s potential return to action:

“We want to get him right and get him moving the way he’s capable of moving,” Spoelstra said, via Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

That doesn’t sound very encouraging. The Heat, who are currently seventh in the East with a 32-27 record, will be in action on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. They play again on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, and at this point, it doesn’t seem like Kyle Lowry will be available for either of those matchups.

In the meantime, Gabe Vincent is expected to continue starting in Lowry’s stead. The 6-foot-3 point guard has done a formidable job deputizing for Lowry. In his last six starts, Vincent has averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes of action.