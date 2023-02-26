Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been upgraded to “questionable” for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Sunday tweet from Miami Herald Heat reporter Anthony Chiang.

He has missed the last eight games with left knee soreness.

Lowry last played for the Heat in a two-point loss to the New York Knicks in early February. He scored three points, grabbed one rebound and dished two assists in 24 minutes played.

Lowry was listed as “out” with left knee soreness before the Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 4. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Lowry wouldn’t be available and would be re-evaluated upon the Heat’s return to Miami after that morning’s shootaround. Kyle Lowry hoped to return to the Heat’s lineup by the end of February, Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds wrote in a February tweet. Reynolds wrote that the picture with Lowry would become much clearer in the coming days, but there were encouraging signs.

The 36-year-old guard is averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 44 games played for the Heat this season. Kyle Lowry earned his season-high 28 points in an eight-point win over the Washington Wizards in November, a game that saw him score seven of his 12 shot attempts and five of his six 3-pointers.

The Heat recently acquired forward Kevin Love after he cleared waivers with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He grabbed eight rebounds and dished four assists in his first start with Miami.

According to ESPN, center Dewayne Dedmon is the only player listed on the Sixers’ injury report. Dedmon is expected to be out for a “few more games” with a hip injury.

The Heat will tip off against the 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Monday in the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBA TV and Bally Sports Sun.