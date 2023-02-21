Kevin Love signed with the Miami Heat after his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love will play an important role for Miami as they strive toward the playoffs. Bam Adebayo and Love are clearly comfortable with one another, as they engaged in a hilarious NSFW social media exchange amid Love joining the Heat, per Hoop Central on Twitter.

“Better Make Some F****** Shots,” Adebayo wrote to Love.

“better create some f*cking space,” Love responded.

The Heat struggled to open the 2022-23 campaign, but they now hold a respectable 32-27 record. Miami sits just a half-game out of the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are hoping that Kevin Love can bring a strong combination of shooting/rebounding prowess to the team.

Although Love is not the player that he once was, he is still more than capable of helping a contender.

He was averaging 8.5 points per game in 20 minutes per contest for Cleveland prior to the buyout. He also averaged just under seven rebounds per game for the Cavs. It’s unclear exactly how much playing time Love will receive in Miami, but he should be able to make an impact assuming he plays enough minutes.

The decision to bring Love in presents a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the Heat. Even if he struggles, Love’s veteran prowess will benefit Miami. And it goes without saying, but he can contribute in pivotal fashion by performing well.

As long as Kevin Love “makes some f****** shots” for the Heat, Bam Adebayo will be content.