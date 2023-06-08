Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is “fine” after he suffered a scary slip in Game 3 of the NBA Finals versus the Denver Nuggets, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

“He'll be ready to go,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat coach said he did not know if Lowry would be on the injury report for Game 4 Friday in Miami but he went through shooting and a workout Thursday.

Lowry slipped on a wet spot and split his legs in the final two minutes of the Heat's 109-94 loss Wednesday night. He grabbed his groin and was in pain after.

Check out the play here:

Kyle Lowry awkwardly slips in the final minutes of game 3 and he is in pain. With a replay. pic.twitter.com/O4Z5sPVP8H — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) June 8, 2023

Lowry has been a key piece for the Heat since he was traded to the team in 2021. He no longer starts but offers experienced play as an NBA champion in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He is averaging 9.7 points on 50 percent shooting (46.2 percent from 3-point range) in the NBA Finals with the Heat. He totaled nine points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in Game 3.

Lowry's best game in the last two months was in the Heat's play-in loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He had 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting with five assists and four rebounds.

The Heat will look to even the series in Game 4 Friday in Miami. They shot just 37 percent from the field in their Game 3 loss while Denver shot 51.2 percent.

The Nuggets got triple-doubles out of center Nikola Jokic (32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists) and guard Jamal Murray (34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists). They became the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same NBA Finals game.

The Heat and Nuggets will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.