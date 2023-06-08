The Miami Heat are a contending team, and Kyle Lowry is a big reason. The former Toronto Raptor was traded to the Heat in 2021.

Lowry played in 20 playoff games entering Wednesday's Game 3 vs. the Nuggets. He's averaged 8.9 points and 4.3 assists. Lowry called his bench role “fun” recently.

Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra has praised the veteran for his humility and winning attitude. The 37-year-old was demoted to the bench by Heat GM Pat Riley. Spoelstra called it an “easy decision.” Lowry took it in stride.

“That is probably the most important thing when you’re trying to build a team to contend for a championship,” Spoelstra said after the Heat's Tuesday practice. “It’s elusive. It’s tough. But you try to be intentional about it. You try to get guys who really care about winning above anything, even if they have to sacrifice. Also, understanding that it is the requisite to sacrifice.

Lowry has served as a mentor for the Heat's younger players. He's helped Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and others to thrive. Lowry played 15 minutes in the first half of Wednesday's Game 3 in Miami. He scored three points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists. His veteran leadership could help turn the tide as the 2023 NBA Finals wind down.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lowry with the hustle 🔒 Martin with the tough reverse 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/TZkWsjoKvq — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 8, 2023

“Coming here, I got the opportunity to play with one of my closest friends, Jimmy Butler, and an opportunity to be around Bam. I got an opportunity to be around Tyler (Herro), help these guys grow. I got an opportunity to be around Gabe (Vincent) and have the same situation where you make money, be able to get better, and have a chance to win a ring.

“It was a great decision,” Lowry said of 2021's trade. “It worked out for both sides.”