The Atlanta Falcons turned heads on Thursday night after deciding to select Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft. They now have him and Kirk Cousins in the quarterback room with a clear vision for the short and long term. However, some drama is brewing as it sounds like Cousins may have been blindsided by the move.
Reports indicate that the Falcons did not notify Kirk Cousins ahead of time that they were going to select Michael Penix Jr., according to Daniel Jeremiah of The NFL Network.
“Per Daniel Jeremiah, Kirk Cousins was not given a heads up that the Atlanta Falcons would be taking Michael Penix Jr. Wow.”
After that initial report was made, Dianna Russini of The NFL Network cleared the air of what really happened in Atlanta. She claims that Kirk Cousins was aware that the Falcons were considering selecting a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. However, he didn't think it'd be in the first round.
“The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know. From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I'm told he's a bit stunned.”
It's obvious the Falcons love what Michael Penix Jr. brings to the table. But after signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason, Atlanta suddenly faces a potential quarterback competition. Getting a prospect quarterback behind Cousins makes sense. However, using the No. 8 pick overall for him is a bit odd to see from Atlanta.
Despite that, Cousins is 35 years old and signed a four-year deal with the Falcons during the offseason. On top of that, Cousins is coming off of an Achilles injury. If he's fully healthy, then he can provide some consistency at quarterback. But it's still a question mark the veteran quarterback must overcome this offseason.
Falcons 2024 season outlook
The Falcons were deemed a quarterback away from becoming a possible Super Bowl contender. Many believed they got their guy after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency. They have a plethora of weapons on the offense that any quarterback would love to play with. Additionally, the defense has played well over previous seasons.
Considering there were no glaring needs on the roster, it makes sense for the Falcons to grab a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the very least, Michael Penix Jr. can sit behind Kirk Cousins and take the time necessary to learn and develop at the pro level. But considering how high Penix was selected, he'll be given a chance to be the starting quarterback sooner, rather than later.
There could be a legitimate camp battle this offseason. Especially considering how well Michael Penix Jr. has played the last two seasons for the Washington Huskies. From the looks of it, the Falcons are hedging their bets with Cousins and Penix in the quarterback room.