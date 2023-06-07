Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry didn't put up big numbers but was very productive off the bench in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. He scored nine points — on 2-for-4 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from behind the three-point arc — and dished out three assists in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 111-108. Thanks in part to Lowry's Game 2 performance off the bench, the NBA Finals is tied up at 1-1.

Kyle Lowry recently revealed how he is embracing a bench role with the Miami Heat during these NBA Finals, per a recent article from Andscape's Marc J. Spears:

“Of course, I want to still be a starter and all that stuff. But when you are at a point where you can win, and you can win big and you can still help, you can also mentor and still play and compete, it’s fun.”

“Of course, I want to still be a starter and all that stuff. But when you are at a point where you can win, and you can win big and you can still help, you can also mentor and still play and compete, it’s fun,” #Heat guard @Klow7 to @andscape https://t.co/D6b8q62vmq #nbafinals — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyle Lowry, 37, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.9 turnovers, and 2.6 personal fouls per game across 55 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Lowry's 40.4% field-goal percentage was his lowest since the 2012-13 season back when he was still a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Here's to hoping that the Heat win this NBA Finals series and give Kyle Lowry his second NBA title in his incredible career.