For those who like their bbq sauce the same color as their Pepto Bismol, Heinz and Barbie have big news for you — last year's summer movie blockbuster and every summer's condiment blockbuster are teaming up for a new pink ‘Barbiecue' sauce collaboration.
Corporate giants Heinz and Mattel announced the partnership in a press release on Monday in London, where the limited-edition Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce is set to be unveiled (in addition to the U.K., the sauce will also be available in Spain).
The statement describes the concoction as a “pink vegan mayo with BBQ sauce” and explains they designed the product in response to a popular social media hypothetical post that Heinz put out last summer.
With prospective bottles of a pink Barbiecue sauce and Kenchup, Heinz UK asked followers on Instagram last August, “Should we make this dream team a reality? 💖💙 @barbie #barbie” and received a slew of positive responses.
“After this huge public demand,” the companies explain, “Mattel and Heinz are now launching this dreamy sauce just in time to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the Barbie brand…because Barbie dreams really do come true.”
The press release also anticipates the big question on everyone's soon-to-be-Barbiecue-smeared lips — what the heck makes the sauce pink? The statement explains they used “beetroot extract to achieve that signature pink colour” and assures fans it's the “perfect addition to your spring/summer menu and one you don’t want to miss out on.”
Director of Taste Elevation at Heinz, Thiago Rapp, said, “Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality.”
Rapp added, “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”
On the Mattel side, Ruth Henriquez, Head of Consumer Products, Publishing, and LBE Mattel EMEA added, “This partnership with Heinz opens up another avenue for Barbie fans to bring home the world of Barbie.”
She added, “Last summer, we worked quickly with Heinz to bring to life the prospect of a Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce in digital form, so it’s now so exciting to be able to put the physical product into our kitchen cupboards.”
Further, she explained, “This collaboration embodies the spirit of innovation and fun that both Mattel and Heinz are known for, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy this delicious and unique product.”
Experimenting with different ketchup colors is something Heinz has tried in the past. In 2000, Heinz started releasing ketchup varieties in red, green, purple, pink, orange, teal, and blue, though they were discontinued in 2006.
A limited-edition collaboration with a hit property like Barbie feels like a no-brainer. There are 5,000 bottles for sale now on heinztohome.co.uk, or if those sell out, there are also a limited run available in Tesco stores, and there will be in Ocado as well, followed by other retailers in May.
No word yet if Heinz and Mattel will bring the Barbiecue sauce to the United States or other countries around the ketchup-and-BBQ-sauce-loving world. Also no word on how the inevitable ketchup farts released when the bottle is squeezed will play with the Barbie demographic.