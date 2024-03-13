After admitted initial reluctance to thoughts of a Barbie sequel, the summer blockbuster's director and co-writer Greta Gerwig has come around to say she now has “no resistance” toward the possibility.
She told Deadline's Baz Bamigboye at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that although she wasn't “feeling” the idea of a follow-up to Barbie's big-screen debut at first, the notion is growing on her.
“I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it,” stressed Gerwig, but she also acknowledged the task of how to tackle such an endeavor still lies ahead. In addition, after the global phenomenon that was Barbie, there are now a lot of cooks in the kitchen who will have to weigh in, such as Mattel, Margot Robbie, Warner Bros Discovery, producer David Heyman and all of the other various members of Gerwig's trusted creative team.
After the film's massive success at the box office — and now an Oscar win to go along with it (Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's haunting melody What Was I Made For?) — it seems inevitable that a sequel will be in the works.
However, it's nice to know that Greta Gerwig appears to maintain creative control at the moment and isn't rushing it as a foregone conclusion before feeling that it's coming from an organic creative space with a follow-up story worth telling.
For now, Gerwig is busy gearing up for her Narnia adaptation she's undertaking this year for Netflix.
Still, as the clamor for a Barbie 2 continues to rise, it's nice to know filmmaker Greta Gerwig is at least open to the possibility of returning to the pink dream house (or possibly the real world) for a sequel.