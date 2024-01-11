Hi, Studio Executive, Director, Cinematographer and Movie Star Barbie!

Mattel just launched its Career of the Year collection, and there are now Barbies as Women in Film, Deadline reported.

The toy company has four dolls dressed in their respective professions as studio executive, director, cinematographer and movie star. Studio executive Barbie has a smartphone and sunglasses. Director Barbie carries a viewfinder and a script. Cinematographer Barbie has a camera and a clapboard. Movie Star Barbie wears jewelry and carries a statuette.

Barbie and her many, many careers

The four Women in Film dolls are part of the more than 250 Barbie “profession” series dolls released by Mattel. Last year, Barbie's career collection was Women in Sports which featured a general manager, coach, referee and sports reporter.

Barbie started out as a model and the became a fashion designer in 1960. Since then, Barbie has been in almost all industries such as arts and the media (her earliest job being a fashion model in 1959), business (career girl, 1963), education (student teacher, 1965; and an India-exclusive school teacher in 1991), medicine (nurse, 1961), military (US Army officer, 1989), politics (UNICEF Ambassador, 1989), public service (Canadian Mountie, 1987), science and engineering (astronaut, 1965), sports and athletics (cheerleader, 1963) and transportation (flight attendant, 1961; pilot, 1989).

Mattel said that the collection was spurred on the the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Stereotypical Ken.

The company said, “There couldn’t be a more opportune moment to honor women in film and spotlight the unlimited possibilities that are available to young girls in the entertainment industry.”

Barbie won Golden Globes' first Cinematic Box Office Achievement Award last Sunday.

Gerwig told BBC's Radio 4 about receiving the inaugural award, “It was a very wonderful and emotional to be able to take to the stage.”

“It felt very fitting… for all of us, the thing that we wanted most of all was to connect with people and to have people share an experience in the cinemas, in the movie theaters,” she continued.

“It felt like even though this is a brand-new award, it felt like it was the award to honor that, and that was always what we wanted to do.”

The Women in Film Barbies are available to purchase as a set for Barbie Signature members from Jan. 9, 9PM PT to Jan. 11, 5:59 PT. The dolls are also available at retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.