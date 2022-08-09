George Pickens is a gamer and the Pittsburgh Steelers are finding more about that in training camp, as the rookie wide receiver continues to show that he is not backing down from anyone, including the team’s own defense that features a legitimate stud in Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Via Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 the Fan:

“Steelers rookie George Pickens intense in practice. After missing one route. He caught the next 4 including a couple of combat catches. He stared at Minkah and others who gave him grief & said ‘don’t say s$&:’ w serious face”

That’s quite a bold gesture from a rookie to a group of veteran-laden Steelers defense, but the team must be liking what they saw from George Pickens, who should be able to carve out a significant role on Pittsburgh’s defense.

Selected 52nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens feel as though he has a chip on his shoulder, as several teams passed up on him, in large part because of injury and attitude concerns. But so far, the Steelers seem to have stumbled upon a draft steal with George Pickens, who has been consistently making notable plays downfield in training camp. Pickens played for three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs in college, though he appeared in just four games in 2021, the same year the Bulldogs went all the way to win the national title, due to an ACL tear.

In Pittsburgh, Pickens will be part of a lethal receiving corps that also features Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.