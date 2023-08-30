Does LeBron James not get tired?

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James claimed he doesn't get tired during a workout video. However, Stephen A. Smith is not buying LeBron's comments.

In the video, LeBron shared a motivational message, saying, “You tell yourself you're tired, you're gonna be tired. I don't get tired.”

Stephen A. Smith refuted that LeBron never gets tired, but simultaneously praised the star player.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“He's lying. He has gotten tired, but that's okay. LeBron James, of all the things that make him an extraordinary role model, the greatest thing to me is his conditioning and his commitment to being in shape. It was a travesty that this man, in his 20th season, was in better shape than most of the league last year, including his teammate Anthony Davis,” via ESPN First Take.

"He's lying. He has gotten tired… It was a travesty that this man, in his 20th season, was in better shape than most of the league last year, including his teammate Anthony Davis." Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James' 'I don't get tired' commentpic.twitter.com/2YA8Optuz9 https://t.co/cvUcPtbLsF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

Given that the 4x NBA MVP is turning 39 years old later this year, it's understandable if he were to get tired throughout the long NBA season as he enters his 20th year in the league. Though as Smith points out, LeBron has kept in excellent shape which allows him to still dominate on the court. In the 2022-2023 season, LeBron finished in the top-20 in minutes played per game, averaging 35.5 minutes of play. At the same time, he also finished 9th in the NBA in points per game, averaged 28.9 points each contest. These figures are extraordinary and show that even though he might get tired, it doesn't stop him producing and playing at the highest level.