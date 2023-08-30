During the 2022-23 season, there was much anticipation for when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record that stood for more than three decades. And on February 7, 2023, James etched his name atop the NBA's regular season scoring leaderboard — ending the season with 38,652 points.

The thing is, James isn't done separating himself from his fellow Lakers legend. Despite being in the twilight of his career (James will be turning 39 in December), the King is still going strong to the point where it's a mere inevitability — health permitting — that James will reach 40,000 points.

And former Lakers coach Byron Scott definitely believes that once LeBron James reaches that 40,000 point benchmark, no one can ever come close to the King's incredible record.

“He keeps himself in unbelievable condition, he going to play another year or so and I think that he’ll get to the point where he’ll have over 40,000 points in this league and I don’t think that it will be broken especially in our lifetime,” Scott said in an appearance on Scoop B Selects with host, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

While the impossibility of surpassing LeBron James' record isn't set in stone, there are plenty of reasons why the ex-Lakers coach believes that the King's scoring record will withstand the test of time. One reason Scott gave is that James' prolonged greatness will be difficult for anyone to match — especially in the load management era.

“I think that the reason why [I don't think anyone will break his record] is the consistency. LeBron has played 20 years in the NBA and has never really been fully hurt and when he gets hurt, he comes right back,” Scott added.

This is not a groundbreaking take, as NBA teams prioritize their stars' postseason health over whatever glory the regular season may bring. Thus, unless the NBA reverts to its status quo from before the load management era began, LeBron James' record appears to be safe. And if things break right, it may be safe for as long as the world is safely spinning on its axis and revolving on its orbit around the sun.