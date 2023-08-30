LeBron James is entering his age-39 season, but while that might be an age when most players are retiring or are already out of the league, the Los Angeles Lakers star has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

The superstar forward made that abundantly clear in his latest workout video, during which he also shared his mentality on how he keeps going despite being in the NBA for two decades now.

In a stern reminder to his haters, James said he never thinks about getting tired because once he does that, it will really happen.

“Don't mean nothing. Tired is only in the mind. You tell yourself you're tired, you're gonna be tired. I don't get tired,” James narrated in his workout video.

While some might be getting tired of the yearly offseason workout posts from LeBron James, it's actually a good reminder of why he's enjoying such longevity in his career. James always takes care of his body, and he's not afraid to spend millions if it means adding more years to his career.

Clearly, though, his physical work isn't the only reason that James has lasted in the NBA until now and dominated. His mentality is also top-notch and should be a good inspiration for his peers as they look to follow in his footsteps.

James is heading to the 2023-24 campaign with title aspirations, and while he might be old, it's just wrong to count him out and the Lakers. Besides, the Purple and Gold look poised to contend for a postseason spot once again.