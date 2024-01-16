Hitman: World of Assassination exits Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2024, amid a shift in the service's usual game removal schedule.

Hitman: World of Assassination is set to leave the Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2024, altering the service's typical game removal schedule. Traditionally, Xbox Game Pass cycles out games on the 15th and last day of each month, but this month's schedule has seen some deviations from this pattern.

Earlier in January, in an unexpected move, Grand Theft Auto 5 departed from the Game Pass lineup on January 5, breaking the established pattern. Subsequently, on January 15, several other titles including Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden also left the service. The final game to leave the platform this month will be Hitman: World of Assassination.

Full List of Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving January 2024

Grand Theft Auto 5 – January 5

Garden Story – January 15

MotoGP 22 – January 15

Persona 3 Portable – January 15

Persona 4 Golden – January 15

Hitman: World of Assassination – January 31

For those not yet acquainted with it, Hitman: World of Assassination started as Hitman 3, but evolved over time to encompass content from the first two games in the Hitman reboot series. This evolution has positioned it as the definitive experience of the latest Hitman trilogy, offering a comprehensive look at the series' progression. Fans of the franchise and enthusiasts of stealth games are encouraged to delve into this immersive world before its departure from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Developed by IO Interactive, the Hitman trilogy has been met with positive reviews across the gaming community. Hitman 3, in particular, stands out, having earned the highest rating within the reboot trilogy with an overall score of 85. The upcoming departure of Hitman: World of Assassination from Xbox Game Pass is a point of disappointment for fans. However, it is tempered by the influx of new games to the service this month.

Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Games For February 2024

January 2024 has already welcomed several new additions to the Xbox Game Pass, with more titles anticipated. Xbox has revealed the upcoming Game Pass additions for the latter half of January, providing a glimpse into what subscribers can expect moving into February. Notably, Persona 3 Reload will arrive on February 2 as a day-one game, followed by Anuchard on February 6. The promise of these and other upcoming releases in February offers Xbox Game Pass subscribers a rich array of gaming experiences to look forward to.

The departure of Hitman: World of Assassination reflects the ever-changing nature of the Xbox Game Pass lineup. While the removal of popular titles may be disappointing, it is part of the service's model to keep the catalog fresh and dynamic. The introduction of new games keeps the platform exciting and engaging for its users.

Xbox Game Pass, known for its vast and diverse gaming library, continues to be a major player in the gaming subscription service market. Its model of rotating games in and out of its catalog allows subscribers to experience a wide range of titles, spanning various genres and catering to different gaming preferences. This approach not only sustains subscriber interest but also encourages exploration of new and different gaming experiences.

As Hitman: World of Assassination prepares to make its exit from Xbox Game Pass, players are reminded of the transient nature of digital gaming libraries. This event serves as a prompt reminder for gamers to explore and enjoy the titles available on the service while they are still accessible.

