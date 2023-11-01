The official Dr. Ratio reveal was posted by HoYoverse on the official Honkai Star Rail social media, introducing him as a playable character in the near future.

“The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can't explain it to an idiot.”

“A candid and self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture.

He demonstrated unparalleled intelligence and talent since his youth, but now refers to himself as a ‘Mundanite.'

He firmly believes that intellect and creativity are not confined to geniuses. He seeks to distribute knowledge to the entire universe to cure the persistent disease named ignorance.”

Dr. Ratio is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of The Hunt. He's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6.

A few months ago, Dr. Ratio was simply a name that circulated in the community as a rumored playable character. Over time, more information about him surfaced, including his model, some of his assets, and even his element and alignment. However, Dr. Ratio was previously a 4-star Imaginary Erudition character, meaning that either the datamined information was unreliable or he experienced some changes during his development.

As of the time of his reveal, no reliable unofficial source for Dr. Ratio's kit can be found. His kit as an Erudition character weirdly did not include any AoE aspects on it and is built around buffing himself and dealing damage based on how many debuffs the enemy has. His Talent gave him an effect at random, buffing either his ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD for a number of turns. Both his Skill and Ultimate were single-target and deals more damage depending on the debuffs on the enemy.

Who are the Dr. Ratio Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Dr. Ratio is voiced by Jordan Paul Haro.

Dr. Ratio's Japanese voice actor is Shunsuke Takeuchi. His previous roles include Producer from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls anime series, Einar from Vinland Saga, and Harumi Takeda from Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi.

