Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Special Program:

7S9SPCJ5CRUT – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits QTRTNC3LU9UX – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide VA8APU34C8C3 – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 adds three new playable 5-star characters, Ruan Mei (5-star Ice Harmony), Dr. Ratio (5-star Imaginary Hunt), and Xueyi (4-star Quantum Destruction). The 5-star characters' Signature Light Cones will both have a rate-up Event Warp Banner that will run simultaneously with the characters. More information on all characters can be found below.

Rerun banners for Blade and Kafka will also happen in this patch. On top of the character-focused updates, there are also a lot of quality-of-life changes including easier ways to clear Memory of Chaos, complete Daily Commissions, and tons of events where players can earn lots of Stellar Jades to roll for their favorite characters! Due to Honkai: Star Rail winning numerous awards including Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023, a free Dr. Ratio will be sent to all Trailblazers' mail from Version 1.6 “Panta Rhei” until Version 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 is expected to go live on December 27th, 2023.

New Character – Ruan Mei

“Want some pastry? The plums used in this recipe are freshly macerated, and I waited in line a long time for them.”

“A sweet-tempered and elegant scholar. Member #81 of the Genius Society. An expert in the biological sciences.

She earned Nous' attention with her talent and terrifying perseverance, and began her research on the origin of life in a secret corner of the universe.

For that, she was invited by Herta to collaborate with Screwllum and Stephen to develop the Simulated Universe.

Secretly, she greatly enjoys traditional theater and desserts, and she is also very interested in embroidery.”

Ruan Mei is a 5-star Ice character on the Path of Harmony. Her Skill can increase the SPD and Weakness Break Efficiency of all of her allies while her Ultimate can buff All-Type RES PEN and inflict a unique debuff. Her Talent is straightforward – buffing her allies' DMG passively and deal more damage against Weakness Broken enemies.

Ruan Mei will be fresh in the minds of many as she's a prominent character in the Simulated Universe in many forms. She often talks through her avatar, similar to how her fellow Genius Society members and Simulated Universe developers Screwllum and Herta.

New Character – Dr. Ratio

“A candid and self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture.

He demonstrated unparalleled intelligence and talent since his youth, but now refers to himself as a ‘Mundanite.’

He firmly believes that intellect and creativity are not confined to geniuses. He seeks to distribute knowledge to the entire universe to cure the persistent disease named ignorance.”

Dr. Ratio is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of The Hunt. He has a Single Target-focused kit that also has some follow-up attacks weaved into it thanks to his Talent. His Talent also gives him a random buff that increases his offensive stats.

New Character – Xueyi

“You are talking to a puppet. The Commission gifted me this body.”

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of Destruction. As such, she is a damage-focused unit. Her Ultimate has a unique aspect – it can ignore Weakness Types and can instantly deplete the target's Toughness. Like many Honkai Star Rail units, Xueyi has a stacking mechanic on her Talent wherein she gains “Karma” stacks when an enemy's Toughness is depleted. When she has enough stacks, she will inflict a follow-up attack.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 is expected to go live on December 27th, 2023.