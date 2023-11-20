Xueyi is an upcoming playable character coming soon to Honkai Star Rail! Check out Xueyi's Kit, Traces, Materials, and more here.

Xueyi is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Xueyi's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Xueyi

“You are talking to a puppet. The Commission gifted me this body.”

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of Destruction. As such, she is a damage-focused unit. Her Ultimate has a unique aspect – it can ignore Weakness Types and can instantly deplete the target's Toughness. Like many Honkai Star Rail units, Xueyi has a stacking mechanic on her Talent wherein she gains “Karma” stacks when an enemy's Toughness is depleted. When she has enough stacks, she will inflict a follow-up attack.

Who are the Xueyi voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Xueyi is played by Jenny Yokobori. Some of her many roles include Yoimiya from Genshin Impact, Evie from Fortnite, and Kuromi and Cinnamoroll from Hello Kitty and Friends.

Meanwhile, Maki Kawase plays Xueyi on the Japanese voiceover. She played characters like Tsukasa Kiryu from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls franchise, Shigure Mayoi from Blue Archive, and Lia from Konosuba Fantastic Days.

Xueyi Banner History

Xueyi is yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6.

Xueyi Ascension Materials

To fully level up Xueyi to Level 80, you will need the following materials.

Fragmentum Monsters drops: 12 Extinguished Core 13 Glimmering Core 12 Squirming Core

Stagnant Shadow (Scalegorge Waterscape) drops: 50 Nail of the Ape

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Xueyi Skill Materials

Maxing all of Xueyi's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Fragmentum Monsters drops: 22 Extinguished Core 35 Glimmering Core 20 Squirming Core

Crimson Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 8 Shattered Blade 42 Lifeless Blade 77 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 9 Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Xueyi Trace Materials

Activating all of Xueyi's Traces will require the following materials:

Fragmentum Monsters drops: 6 Extinguished Core 7 Glimmering Core 22 Squirming Core

Crimson Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 4 Shattered Blade 12 Lifeless Blade 18 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 3 Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Xueyi Kit

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Marasunder Awl (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals 50% of Xueyi's ATK as Quantum DMG to a target enemy.

Deals minor Quantum DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Obliteration of the Evil (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60 / Blast: 30

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 70% of Xueyi's ATK to a single enemy, and deals Quantum DMG equal to 35% of Xueyi's ATK to any adjacent enemies.

Deals Quantum DMG to an enemy, as well as minor Quantum DMG to adjacent targets.

Ultimate – Divine Punishment (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: Single Target: 120

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 150% of Xueyi's ATK to a single enemy. This attack ignores Weakness Types and depletes the target's Toughness. When the enemy's Weakness is Broken, the Quantum Weakness Break effect is triggered.

The more Toughness is depleted the higher the DMG dealt for this attack, up to a max of 36%.

Deals massive Quantum DMG to an enemy. This attack ignores Weakness Types and depletes the target's Toughness. The more Toughness is depleted, the higher the DMG.

Talent – Ten-Lords' Verdict of Karmic Atonement (Bounce)

Energy Regeneration: 2

Weakness Break: Single Target: 15

Add stacks of “Karma” when Xueyi's attacks depletes a target's Toughness, with more stacks added in relation to the amount of Toughness depleted, for a max of 8 stacks.

When Xueyi's allies deplete a target's Toughness with an attack, she will gain 1 stacks of “Karma.”

When “Karma” reaches the max number of stacks, a follow-up attack will be inflicted on a target, dealing Quantum DMG for 3 times, with each hit of DMG inflicted on a single enemy target equal to 45% of Xueyi's ATK. This follow-up attack will not add “Karma” stacks.

When Xueyi delivers an attack or her allies depletes the target's Toughness, she will inflict stacks of “Karma.” When “Karma” reaches the max number of stacks, triggers a follow-up attack dealing minor Quantum DMG to single enemy targets, bouncing for 3 times and consuming all “Karma.”

Technique – Immediate Execution (Technique)

Energy Regeneration : 0

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering combat, deals 80% of Xueyi's ATK as Quantum DMG to all enemies.

Attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals minor Quantum DMG to all enemies.

Xueyi Traces

Loom of Omen (requires Ascension 2) – Increases DMG dealt by this unit by an amount equal to 100% of this unit's Break Effect. DMG can be increased by to a maximum of 240% via this effect.

Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 2) Break Effect +5.3% (requires Ascension 3) Quantum DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



Demoralization (requires Ascension 4) – When using Ultimate, if the enemy's Toughness is higher than 50% of their Max Toughness, Xueyi deals 10% more DMG.

Break Effect +8% (requires Ascension 4) Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 5) Break Effect +8% (requires Ascension 5)



Observation of the Mind (requires Ascension 6) – When Xueyi's applied Karma stacks exceeds the maximum stacks count, every extra stack of Karma will convert to 1 stack of Sin, for a maximum of 6 stacks. After Xueyi's Talent is triggered, consume all Sin stacks and gain 1 stack of Karma for every stack of Sin consumed in this way.

Quantum DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 6) Max HP +8% (requires Lv. 75) Break Effect +10.7% (requires Lv. 80)



Break Effect +5.3%

Xueyi is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data and video taken from Honey Impact.