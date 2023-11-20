Ruan Mei is coming soon to Honkai Star Rail! Check out Ruan Mei Kit, Materials, Traces, Materials, and more here.

Ruan Mei

“Want some pastry? The plums used in this recipe are freshly macerated, and I waited in line a long time for them.”

“A sweet-tempered and elegant scholar. Member #81 of the Genius Society. An expert in the biological sciences.

She earned Nous' attention with her talent and terrifying perseverance, and began her research on the origin of life in a secret corner of the universe.

For that, she was invited by Herta to collaborate with Screwllum and Stephen to develop the Simulated Universe.

Secretly, she greatly enjoys traditional theater and desserts, and she is also very interested in embroidery.”

Ruan Mei is a 5-star Ice character on the Path of Harmony. Her Skill can increase the SPD and Weakness Break Efficiency of all of her allies while her Ultimate can buff All-Type RES PEN and inflict a unique debuff. Her Talent is straightforward – buffing her allies' DMG passively and deal more damage against Weakness Broken enemies.

Ruan Mei will be fresh in the minds of many as she's a prominent character in the Simulated Universe in many forms. She often talks through her avatar, similar to how her fellow Genius Society members and Simulated Universe developers Screwllum and Herta.

Who are the Ruan Mei voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Ruan Mei is played by Emi Lo. Her previous roles include Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Neve from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Saki Fuwa from Tower of Fantasy.

Saori Ōnishi voices Ruan Mei on the Japanese voiceover. She's known for her roles as Ais Wallenstein from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Eriri Spencer Sawamura in Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, and Miyako Shikimori in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie.

Ruan Mei Signature Light Cone – Past Self in Mirror

She once loved to seal the moment when plum blossoms are on the verge of wilting and keep it close to her.

It has been many years since then. Many lifeforms — rambunctious, sweet, and everything in between — have bloomed from her hands, but the plum blossoms still wilt at their preordained times.

It has been many years since then, and the face within the mirror still looks the same. However, on the scale of the entire cosmos, would she also only manage to keep her freshness for a fleeting moment?

“If everything is doomed to die, what would be the purpose of creation?”

After a silence that seems to stretch to eternity, the winds blow the flowers to the ground, and the reply from the person in the mirror is the same as always.

“For the day when we no longer keep the plum blossom.”

She caresses the icy surface of the mirror. Such soliloquies had happened too many times for her to count.

Increases CRIT DMG for the wearer by 20/23/26/28/32%. Deals an additional 6/7/8/9/10% CRIT DMG to the enemy target for each debuff sustained, up to a maximum of 3 stacks. Grants Debate effect when attacking the target with an Ultimate, increasing DMG dealt by 36/42/48/54/60% while follow-up attacks ignore 16/18/20/22/24% of the target's DEF. This effect lasts for 2 turns.

Ruan Mei Banner History

Ruan Mei is yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6.

Ruan Mei Kit

Basic ATK – An Orchid Needle (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Ruan Mei's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals minor Ice DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Strings Sing in Slow Twirls (Support)

After using her Skill, Ruan Mei gains “Overtone” that lasts for 2 turn(s). The duration of this state decreases by 1 at the start of Ruan Mei's each turn. When Ruan Mei has “Overtone,” all allies' SPD increases by 12% and Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%.

After using her Skill, Ruan Mei gains Overtone. While Ruan Mei has Overtone, all allies' SPD and Weakness Break efficiency is increased.

Ultimate – Shake the Flow, Cling the Cloth (Support)

Ruan Mei opens up a field that lasts for 2 turns and reduces by 1 at the start of each turn.

Increases All-Type PEN for all allies inside the field by 12%, applying Seamrend to every enemy hit.

Seamrend extends Weakness Break duration for enemies trying to recover from it, plus also delays action for 15% of Ruan Mei's Break Effect + 10% while dealing additional Ice DMG equal to 90% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break DMG.

Enemy targets cannot have Seamrend re-applied until recovering from Weakness Break.

Increases All-Type RES PEN for all allies, and inflicts “Seamrend” after attacking a target.

Talent – Somatotypical Helix (Support)

DMG for all allies increases by 15%. After Breaking an enemy's Weakness or attacking a Weakness Broken enemy, additionally deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 6% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break DMG.

Increases DMG for all allies. Breaking a target's Weakness or attacking a Weakness Broken enemy will deal minor Additional Ice DMG to it.

Technique – Wipe the Strings, and Sweep the Sleeves (Enhance)

Obtains “Wipe the Strings, and Sweep the Sleeves” after using the Technique. At the start of the next battle, automatically triggers for 1 time(s) an effect equal to her Skill. Triggering this effect does not consume Skill Points.

When Ruan Mei has “Wipe the Strings, and Sweep the Sleeves,” actively attacking a target in Simulated Universe to enter battle will be regarded as attacking their Weakness to enter battle, and this attack can deplete Toughness regardless of Weakness types for all enemies.

When inflicting Weakness Break in this way, triggers Break Effect corresponding to the Weakness Type of the attack. With every Blessing in possession, increases Toughness DMG of this attack by 100%. At the same time, increase Break DMG equal to 100% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break DMG.

Automatically triggers an effect equivalent to that of this unit's Skill for 1 time(s) the next time they enter battle. After using the Technique, allies attacking enemies in Simulated Universe will be considered as entering the battle with their Weakness attacked, and their Toughness will be depleted regardless of Weakness type. With every Blessing currently in possession, increases Toughness DMG and Break DMG dealt when actively attacking enemies to enter battle.

Ruan Mei Traces

Breathing Organism (requires Ascension 2) – Increases Break Effect for all allies by 20%.

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 2) Break Effect +5.3% (requires Ascension 3)



Time Grows Reverie (requires Ascension 4) – Ruan Mei regenerates 5 Energy at the start of her turn.

Break Effect +8% (requires Ascension 4) DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5)



Wax Drips, Water Burns (requires Ascension 6) – When Ruan Mei is on the field, increases DMG dealt to Weakness Broken enemies by 24%.

SPD +3 (requires Ascension 6) DEF +10% (requires Lv. 75) Break Effect +10.7% (requires Lv. 80)



Break Effect +5.3%

SPD +2 (requires Ascension 3)

Break Effect +8% (requires Ascension 5)

Ruan Mei Eidolons

Neural Replication Embroidery

Overtone's duration is extended by 1 turn(s). When Ruan Mei has Overtone, all allies' ATK is increased by 40%.

Reedtide Stroll

When an enemy's Weakness is Broken, Ruan Mei's Break Effect increases by 100% for 2 turn(s).

Smoke Rises, Viridescence Sways

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Divinity in Reflected Bronze

When Ruan Mei is on the field, increases CRIT DMG inflicted by allies against Weakness Broken enemies by 40%.

Hairpin of the Languid Crafter

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Gauze Amidst a Fall

The field generated by the Ultimate lasts 1 turns longer. When Ruan Mei's Break Effect is over 180%, for every 10% over this value, her Ultimate deals 24% more DMG.

Ruan Mei is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data and video taken from Honey Impact.