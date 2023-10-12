Kai Jones went from being a high-potential prospect the Charlotte Hornets were working with to becoming a major liability during this past offseason. Constantly having to deal with some sort of drama, the Hornets were caught by surprise when Jones went on social media a month ago, claiming that the team won't trade him.

Not knowing where he was coming from with everything and due to him jumping from one topic to another while on a live video, many NBA fans wondered if Jones was mentally healthy. The Hornets big man continued his rants on social media as the weeks went on, getting into arguments with fans and calling out other players around the league.

After the Hornets decided to hold him out of training camp and not let him be around the team, Jones announced on social media that he requested a trade from the team. Two days later, Charlotte announced that they were waiving the 2021 first-round pick.

Once thought to be the future of the Hornets frontcourt, Jones is now set to hit free agency with his opportunities around the league looking sparse due to the “liability” label he put on himself. When he first entered the league, Jones had a chance to be a special talent due to his athleticism and length, yet he never truly earned a chance to prove himself.

Will another team take a chance on the 22-year-old?

The Hornets really missed out on an opportunity to develop a high-flying big man, especially given what they gave up to acquire him a couple of years back.

What the Hornets gave up for Kai Jones

Entering the 2021 NBA Draft, the Hornets only owned one first-round pick at 11th overall. They utilized this selection to take James Bouknight, a guard who, like Jones, has yet to develop into a rotational talent for this team. As the draft progressed, the Hornets saw an opportunity to add more value, so they struck a deal with the New York Knicks.

In exchange for the Knicks' 19th overall selection, the draft rights to Kai Jones, the Hornets traded their 2024 first-round pick to New York. This pick went to the Big Apple with some protections on it, though, as it was top 18 protected in 2022, top 16 protected in 2023, and top 14 in both 2024 and 2025. If it has yet to convey by 2025, the pick will turn into two second-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Ahead of the trade deadline during the 2021-22 season, the Knicks utilized this selection they obtained from Charlotte in order to acquire Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets' 2024 first-round pick was dealt to Atlanta, along with former first-round pick Kevin Knox.

The Hornets' draft pick that was originally traded for Jones did not last long in Atlanta, as it was once again on the move the following summer. As part of a package to acquire All-Star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, the Hawks traded Charlotte's first-round pick to the Spurs, who still own the rights to this draft selection. Should the Hornets ultimately make the playoffs during the 2023-24 season, they will send their first-round selection to San Antonio.

The original trade the Hornets made with the Knicks even expanded further past New York acquiring Reddish from the Hawks in 2021. Reddish's time with the Knicks was short-lived, as he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers this past season in a deal that involved Josh Hart. Overall, the Knicks ended up as big winners from the original draft night trade in 2021, turning Jones into Hart and a 2025 second-round pick.

For the Hornets, they missed out on being able to develop Jones, and they lost a first-round pick in the process. The only good news for Charlotte is that this pick has heavy protections on it, meaning they may not lose any of their first-round picks over the next two years. At the same time, this would mean that the organization isn't finding success and continues to miss the playoffs.

Times are tough in Charlotte right now, as Jones is just the latest failed experiment for an organization that continues to search for answers.