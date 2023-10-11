Kai Jones made it clear on Monday that he wanted to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets after saying so on social media. Just two days later, he got his wish of no longer being with the Hornets, but he was not traded.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hornets decided to waive Jones following his offseason antics on and off of social media, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Throughout the summer, Jones had been going on social media with questionable and bizarre posts. Not only was he making claims about being the greatest player in league history, but he was even starting fights with a fan who stated they could beat him in a 1-on-1 game. Despite people questioning his sanity, Jones made it clear that there was nothing wrong with him and that he was mentally stable.

As a result of his social media posts and unwillingness to work with the organization, the Hornets made a decision to keep Jones away from the team at the start of training camp due to what they called “personal reasons.”

Jones, 22, was drafted 19th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft and acquired by Charlotte during a draft night trade. In a total of 67 career games with the Hornets, Jones averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor. He only averaged about 9.1 minutes per game and was never involved in the team's rotations.

The writing had been on the wall for Jones' departure, which is why the franchise deciding to waive him is not surprising. This is just the latest issue the Hornets have had to deal with pertaining to one of their players, as they had trouble re-signing P.J. Washington during the offseason and Charlotte has faced some scrutiny for bringing back Miles Bridges, who was arrested last summer for domestic violence charges.

Once he clears waivers, Kai Jones will be an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign with any other team in the league.