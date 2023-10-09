It always seems like the Charlotte Hornets are dealing with some kind of drama. Just weeks before the 2023-24 season begins, this organization is once again dealing with drama, as former first-round pick Kai Jones has officially requested a trade.

Before the start of training camp, the Hornets made a decision to keep Jones away from the team indefinitely, holding him out of camp due to “personal reasons.” On Monday afternoon, Jones took to social media yet again, this time to let everyone know that he no longer wants to play for the Hornets.

Hornets big man Kai Jones says he wants out of Charlotte on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/FKXHudXXNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2023

Kai Jones (@242_Jones on X/Twitter): “I have officially requested a trade from the Charlotte Hornets. #Goatlife”

The drama surrounding Jones and his trade request is just the latest issue the Hornets have had to deal with pertaining to their roster, as the team struggled to come to terms on a new contract with P.J. Washington in the offseason and they recently re-signed Miles Bridges following his domestic violence charges last summer.

Jones, 22, was selected 19th overall in 2021 by the Hornets after spending two seasons at the University of Texas. Entering the league as a high-potential, athletic center, Jones was never able to carve out a role in Charlotte's main rotation. Through the years, he has been passed on the team's depth chart by P.J. Washington, Nick Richards, and most recently, 2022 first-round pick Mark Williams.

Set to enter his third season in the league, Jones is now wanting a change of scenery despite being under contract through the 2024-25 season, that is if the organization picks up the team option for the final year of his rookie deal.

This trade request comes after weeks of questionable and puzzling social media posts by Jones. Not known for being outspoken early on in his career, the Hornets big man has been busy posting about anything and everything over the summer, leading to many questioning his well-being.

Jones has confirmed that everything is normal and that he is healthy, but NBA fans have been baffled by some of the things he has said about being the greatest player of all-time, as well as calling out a fan who challenged him to a 1-on-1 game.

The Hornets went 27-55 last season and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, which is now the longest active playoff drought in the league after the Sacramento Kings ended their playoff skid last year.