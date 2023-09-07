Charlotte Hornets guard Kai Jones said in a rowdy Instagram Live video the team will not trade him.

"If I get that call on my phone, I will have my bye, but I don't think that's gonna happen anytime soon." Kai Jones appears to be saying on his IG Live that the Hornets will not trade him 🤔pic.twitter.com/7ZBPfYloEf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2023

“If I get that call on my phone, I will have my bye, but I don't think that's gonna happen anytime soon,” Jones said. `

Jones was picked by the Hornets with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 3.4 points in 12 minutes per game this past season.

The Hornets are in the midst of a franchise turnaround. Majority owner Michael Jordan sold the team to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

Charlotte has added four players in the 2023 NBA Draft, including No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller. The Hornets also picked former Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (No. 27 pick), former Xavier guard Colby Jones (No. 34 pick), former Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (No. 39) and former UCLA guard Amari Bailey (No. 41).

Some X users were concerned about Jones' demeanor in the video. He was dancing, sweating and appeared to be incoherent when he talked.

With the Hornets' picks, Jones could be on his way out if the team decides to reboot the roster. But he does not think he will be gone.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Last year, Charlotte finished 27-55 in its first season under coach Steve Clifford.

Clifford first coached the Hornets from 2013 to 2018 before a two-year stint with the Orlando Magic.

Charlotte is ranked No. 29 in our latest power rankings from Brett Siegel.

“Now heading into the summer, the Hornets are in danger of having to start fresh yet again,” Siegel wrote. “…The good news for Charlotte is that they have a plethora of draft picks, including the second overall pick in this year's draft. There is a path to success for the Hornets, but it is going to be one heck of an uphill climb entering a new season.”