Houston basketball continued their winning ways on Saturday, beating rivals Baylor 82-76 in overtime. But, they nearly won the game in regulation thanks to an epic Jamal Shead triple that left his hands a millisecond too late before the buzzer went off.
Take a look, via Kyle Boone:
That would've been an epic end to the contest. In the end, though, it all worked out for the Cougars, who moved to 23-3 with the victory. They're currently ranked No. 2 in the country and remain a contender like years past. Shead was a key piece on Saturday, adding 12 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. His backcourt mate Emanuel Sharp dropped 18 points while LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts also finished in double figures.
The only team ranked higher than Houston basketball right now is the defending champion UConn Huskies. The Cougars are also 10-1 in their last 11 Big 12 games and as Boone pointed out, Baylor was the last program to do that and it resulted in a national title:
“Houston is 10-1 in its last 11 Big 12 games. The last Big 12 team to go 10-1 or better in an 11-game stretch of conference play was Baylor in 2020-21 … which went on to win the national championship.”
Houston is 9-1 in their last 10 outings and has won five in a row. The rest of their schedule is not that difficult by any means, so they should lock down a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, which isn't all that far away. The Cougars are next in action on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Bearcats.