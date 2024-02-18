Houston basketball has big goals for this season.

The Houston basketball team is currently ranked #3 in the country and they are on pace to be a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are currently 22-3 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 conference play after a blowout win over Texas basketball on Saturday. Houston did not let the Longhorns hang around as they led by double digits at halftime. The Cougars poured it on even more in the second half and ended up winning the game, 82-61.

Houston basketball is legit this season. They are poised for a deep run in the tournament, but they want to win the Big 12 first. Their goals are so high that they don't even get excited about wins like the ones they picked up on Saturday.

“We’ve won too much to get excited about winning,” Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “I hope you don’t take that the wrong way. We expect to win and being a one seed. … I don’t know it just doesn’t matter to me.”

Kelvin Sampson is locked in. He has a very good Houston team this season. They destroyed a good Texas team on Saturday, but Sampson still didn't think that his team was great in any regard. There is always room to get better.

“We talk about our Holy Trinity all the time: we defend, we rebound, we take care of the ball,” Sampson said. “Our defense was good. … We were solid. I don’t think we were great in anything today. I think we were pretty solid.”

Texas basketball head coach Rodney Terry also spoke after the game, and he knows how good Houston is. He also knows that his team didn't play nearly well enough to knock off a team that is that good.

“I thought the game got away from us a little bit toward the end of the first half,” Rodney Terry said. “We didn’t come out with what we have to do in terms of physicality. … These guys are elite when you let them get second chance opportunities, play physical and tap that ball around and get second chances.”

Houston basketball is currently tied atop the Big 12 standings with Iowa State. The Longhorns are 16-9 overall and 5-7 in conference play after the loss, and they are in ninth place in the Big 12.

The Cougars will return to the court on Monday for a huge home matchup against guess who? Iowa State. First place in the conference will be on the line.