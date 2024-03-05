The number-one team in the nation takes the court as Houston visits UCF. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Houston comes into the game sitting at 26-3 on the year while sitting at 13-3 in conference play. That places them in first place in the Big 12 this year. They have won seven straight games, but last time out, it was close. On the road against Oklahoma, they would come away with a two-point victory.
Meanwhile, UCF is 15-13 on the ear, while sitting 6-10 in conference play, which is 11th in the Big 12. They have lost five of their last seven games but did upset Texas Tech by 14. Last time out, it was a loss to Iowa State, falling by eight at home. This will also be the second time Houston and UCF faced off. In the first game in Houston, UCF fell 57-42.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Houston-UCF Odds
Houston: -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -375
UCF: +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +290
Over: 129.5 (-114)
Under: 129.5 (-106)
How to Watch Houston vs. UCF
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win
Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 133rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 109th in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.5 points per game this year while shooting 38.8 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. Shead is averaging 13.1 points per game this year, while also having 6.1 assists per game this year, which leads the team. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 12.7 points per game this year, with 37.6 percent shooting this year.
Houston is 48th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year, but 165th in defensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 6.9 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year. One of those is Terrance Arceneaux, but he has not played since December 16th.
Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are third in opponent effective field goal percentage this year while sitting 29th in blocks and fourth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.6 steals per game, while three other guys have a steal or more per game. Further, Ja'Vier Francis has 1.5 blocks per game, while Joseph Tugler has 1.1 per game.
Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCF comes in ranked 65th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 179th in adjusted offensive efficiency and tenth in adjusted defensive efficiency. UCF is 220th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 292nd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jaylin Sellers leads the offense. He comes in with 16.2 points per game this year while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Second on the team is Darius Johnson. Johnson has 14.2 points per game this year but also leads the team in assists, with 3.8 per game on the season.
UCF is 55th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 56th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate while sitting 77th in defensive rebounding rate. Ibrahima Diallo leads the way. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game this year, while also having 6.0 points per game. Still, two other players have over four rebounds per game, while four other players have over 3.5 rebounds per game. UCF averages 37.8 rebounds per game this year.
UCF is 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 16th in the nation in steals per game while sitting 17th in blocks per game this year. Darius Johnson and Sehmarri Allen lead the way in steals. Johnson comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year, while Allen has 1.8 steals per game this year. Further, Diallo has 1.8 blocks per game, while Omar Payne has 1.4 blocks per game.
Final Houston-UCF Prediction & Pick
Houston is the much better team here. Both teams focus on defense, but Houston is the top defense in the nation, while UCF is solid, but not nearly as good. Further, the Houston offense is better than UCF and will be able to score fairly well in this one. Houston has covered just twice in the last four games, but they will do it again in this one.
Final Houston-UCF Prediction & Pick: Houston -8.5 (-108)