Last season was the start of a new era for the Green Bay Packers as it was Jordan Love's first year as the starter as Aaron Rodgers left for the New York Jets. The beginning of the year wasn't great, but Love ended up finding his stride and he led the Packers to the playoffs. They beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the playoffs before losing a heartbreaker to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jordan Love ended up having a good year and a lot of people think that he is going to be the next great Packers QB. First Brett Favre, then Aaron Rodgers and now it could be Love.
Davante Adams was one of the best players on the Packers before leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders after Rodgers left. He doesn't regret his choice, but he is noticing that Love has something special going for him in Green Bay.
“At the time when I was there [in Green Bay], I hadn't seen enough [of Love], to say for sure ‘this is what I should do [stay with the Packers],'” Davante Adams said during an appearance on The Rush Podcast. “In hindsight, like we talked about, the kid [Love] is a f—ing baller, man. I'm so happy for him. I haven't had the chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point ‘I definitely don't regret changing [teams], but I'm super proud of what you've done. If there was a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me that would have been cool too because we saw what he did at the end of the year [throw 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions in his last 10 games including the playoffs]. I don't regret what I did [demand a trade to the Raiders], but at the same time you look back on it like ‘damn that boy kind of balling right now.'”
Last season, Jordan Love finished the year 372-579 for 4,159 yards and 11 interceptions. However, in his final 10 games, he threw 23 touchdown passes and just three picks. Davante Adams thinks that Love showed that he has what it takes to be the next Packers great.
“I think he is,” Adams said. “I think he has shown that. He is starting to come into his own. You can see the way he is talking in front of media and everything. It's like a whole different person than what I saw when I was there. That comes with experience.”
Adams had a lot of good things to say about Love, and it certainly seems like he wishes he played with him at least a little bit.
There is a lot of pressure on Love to live up to the hype, and he met expectations during his first season as the starter. Now, the expectations are even higher for year two. We'll see if he can match them once again.