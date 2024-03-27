The madness continues. The fat has been trimmed, as only the most elite teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 in March Madness. The NCAA Tournament has already been jam-packed with action through the first two rounds, but intensity is only going to pick up from here on out. You won't want to miss the games this week, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch the Sweet 16 on Paramount+.
When and where is the Sweet 16?
The first and second rounds were at eight different locations, but now, the Sweet 16 will be at only four different locations. Each region will have a set location going forward until the Final Four.
The East Region will play at TD Garden in Boston, and the South Region will be hosted by the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will host the Midwest Regional, and the West Regional will be in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.
The Sweet 16 will be on March 28 and 29, with the first game of the round being between Arizona and Clemson at 7:09 p.m. ET on Thursday. The are a number of intriguing matchups, and the entire Sweet 16 schedule can be found below
- Arizona (2) vs. Clemson (6): March 28 @ 7:09 p.m. ET – CBS
- UConn (1) vs. San Diego State (5): March 28 @ 7:39 p.m. ET – TBS/truTV
- North Carolina (1) vs. Alabama (4): March 28 @ 9:39 p.m. ET – CBS
- Iowa State (2) vs. Illinois (3): March 28 @ 10:09 p.m. ET – TBS/truTV
- Marquette (2) vs. NC State (11): March 29 @ 7:09 p.m. ET – CBS
- Purdue (1) vs. Gonzaga (5): March 29 @ 7:39 p.m. ET – TBS/truTV
- Houston (1) vs. Duke (4): March 29 @ 9:39 p.m. ET – CBS
- Tennessee (2) vs. Creighton (3): March 29 @ 10:09 p.m. ET – TBS/truTV
How to watch March Madness
The Sweet 16 games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, and truTV. You can also stream all of the CBS games with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME package. Click the link below for a free trial.
Sweet 16 storylines
March Madness is known for its exciting upsets and surprising underdog stories, but this season, there was less of that than normal. High-seeds dominated the first two rounds, as all eight of the first and second-seeded teams advanced to the Sweet 16. That also means it will likely be a bloodbath going forward.
The one Cinderella run so far has been made by NC State. The Wolfpack were ranked 10th in the ACC Tournament, but they marched all the way from the first day of the conference tournament to winning the conference championship. They are now an 11-seed in March Madness, and the winning hasn't stopped yet. They beat Texas Tech in the Round of 64 before edging out Oakland — the tournament's other Cinderella story — in the Round of 32. The team will have their toughest test yet, as Marquette's head coach, Shaka Smart, knows how to win big tournament games.
The lowest-ranked team besides NC State is Clemson, a team that, unlike NC State, had a disappointing ACC Tournament. They have looked great in the NCAA Tournament, though, with a blowout win over New Mexico and an impressive victory over Baylor. Arizona stands in front of the Tigers, and the Wildcats' best player, Caleb Love, always takes his game up a notch in the biggest moments.
UConn is looking to become the first team to go back-to-back as champions since Florida in 2006-07, and they will be doing it in the biggest revenge game of the tournament. San Diego State is the team they beat in the championship game last year, and the Aztecs will be looking for revenge.
Along with UConn are fellow one-seeded teams Purdue, Houston, and North Carolina. Purdue has Zach Edey, the mountain of the man who will likely become the National Player of the Year for the second straight season. Houston's defense is suffocating, and North Carolina is one of the most prestigious schools in college basketball history, and they have enough talent to make another run this season.
Purdue is taking on a Gonzaga team that wants to prove they can win the biggest games in March, and Houston is facing Duke, a team that has once again become the league's biggest villains. North Carolina's opponent is Alabama, the highest-scoring offense in college basketball.
On the other hand, Iowa State has the fourth-best scoring defense in the nation, but they will have their hands full against Terrence Shannon Jr. and Illinois. The final game of the Sweet 16 will be between Tennessee and Creighton. That game will likely be a shootout, as Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and Creighton's Baylor Scheierman are two of the best three-point shooters in the nation.