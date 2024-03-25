The Texas Rangers are still living on a World Series high, but the 2024 season is just days away, and the 2023 champions are more than capable of defending their title. The Rangers won their first World Series in franchise history last season. They have tasted glory, and the team will surely be motivated to get that taste back. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the Rangers' regular season action in 2024 — even without cable — in this season preview.
Rangers 2024 season preview
It took 63 years for the Rangers to be crowned as champions, but with the way the roster is currently constructed, it seems that more World Series victories are likely on the way. Last season, the Rangers didn't clinch a birth into the postseason until game 161, but they proved that they can play with anyone. En route to making the World Series, the team beat the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros in the postseason.
They did it largely on the back of Corey Seager, who had a monstrous postseason run. The shortstop had a .318 batting average and six home runs in the postseason last year before becoming the first player ever to be named the World Series MVP in both the NL and the AL.
Seager was just as brilliant in the regular season last year, and he has established himself as one of the very best players in baseball. Somehow, he was arguably outdone in the postseason by his own teammate last year. Adolis Garcia batted .323 with eight long balls last postseason.
The star duo will work alongside other great offensive players, including Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe, the latter of whom will start the season on the injured list.
While the team's offense has tons of talent, there is a little more to be desired in the pitching department. While the team was able to make a playoff run without Jacob deGrom, that might be a little harder to do over the course of most of a regular season. DeGrom is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he isn't the only star pitcher who is hurt for the Rangers.
Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle are also both hurt, and neither of them is expected to return until at least mid-summer. The team is also without Jordan Montgomery, a pitcher who helped them to the championship last year but who is still a free agent. Jon Gray and Nathan Eovaldi will be the pitchers the team relies on, at least for the start of the season.
How to watch Rangers without cable
A team hasn't won the World Series in back-to-back seasons since the Yankees in 1999 and 2000. The Rangers have a chance to make history this year, and you can watch their games on Bally Sports Southwest, which is the team's regional sports network. In the local market, fuboTV will have access to the RSN. This season, fuboTV has the ability for users to connect their MLB TV account.
If you are outside of the Rangers local market, you can watch the games on MLB.TV. In addition, nationally televised games will be on ESPN, TBS, FOX, and FS1.
National television schedule
- March 28 vs. Cubs: 6:35 p.m. CT – ESPN
- April 1 @ Rays: 5:50 p.m. CT – FS1
- April 5 vs. Astros: 7:05 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- April 6 vs. Astros: 6:05 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 7 vs. Astros: 6:10 p.m. CT – ESPN
- April 10 vs. Athletics: 7:05 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 11 vs. Athletics: 1:35 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 12 @ Astros: 7:10 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 13 @ Astros: 3:05 p.m. CT -FS1
- April 16 @ Tigers: 12:10 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 18 @ Tigers: 12:10 p.m. CT – MLBN
- April 19 @ Braves: 6:20 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- April 21 @ Braves: 6:10 p.m. CT – ESPN
- April 27 vs. Reds: 3:05 p.m. CT – FOX
- May 18 vs. Angels: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- June 14 @ Mariners: 9:10 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- June 15 @ Mariners: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- June 29 @ Orioles: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- Aug. 15 vs. Twins: 7:05 p.m. CT – FS1
- Sept. 7 vs. Angels: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX