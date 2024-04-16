Roku continues to lean in to offering original programming and sports content on its eponymous channel with the news that the streaming device manufacturer/streaming platform is launching the NFL Draft Vault, “a pop-up channel featuring all things NFL Draft.”
It'll be exclusive to The Roku Channel, and available now through May 3rd, 2024.
In a press release, Roku describes the NFL Draft Vault as “your 24/7 streaming destination for the countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on The Roku Channel.”
“Viewers will be able to relive the best moments from previous NFL Draft broadcasts, watch historic rookie games and highlights, and go behind the scenes of prospects’ journeys to the NFL,” the statement continues.
It'll be viewable on Channel 214, on The Roku Channel Live TV Guide, and also on its web link here.
This is the latest foray for streamers into the world of live sports coverage. Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and Peacock have all had success televising live NFL games over their streaming services.
Now Roku is getting in on the fun.
The company promises “you can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it's also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.”
The idea of a pop-up channel is fairly novel in the streaming world, although in essence its comparable to adding a pay-per-view cable channel (but without the need to “pay”). Disney+ also recently announced that it will be adding channels to its popular platform, so it's not entirely without precedent.
This will surely excite sports fans in the build-up to another highly-anticipated NFL draft this year. This year's crop of draft picks is loaded with explosive offensive potential.
Quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy are all expected to go early in the draft.
And there's a plethora of talented wide receivers on the board, such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
Now fans will have a chance to look at the personal stories behind some of these elite prospects in anticipation of their favorite teams making a play for them come draft night.
There have also been some memorable moments over the years at past drafts, and it's always fun to look back at the shocking positions some NFL superstars were taken in (How were 9 other players selected before Patrick Mahomes?! Or 198 before Tom Brady?!)
Now NFL fans will have an easy one-stop spot to binge on such clips leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit from April 25-27.
If you're looking to learn a little bit more about your favorite team's potential newest additions, or reflect back on the glories and/or follies of past draft picks, and don't want to leave the comfort of your couch to do so, sounds like the NFL Draft Vault on The Roku Channel will be an excellent viewing option.