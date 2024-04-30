There is a short list of players who do not get much of the spotlight in the regular season but turn it up in the NBA Playoffs. Jamal Murray is one of them and he proved that once against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Denver Nuggets' blue arrow shattered every fan of the Purple and Gold's hearts and sent the Nikola Jokic-led squad into the second round.

Your eyes were not deceiving you nor was it a flashback of what happened a week ago. The Nuggets got Jamal Murray the ball yet again in the clutch. Everyone on the Lakers squad just froze as they saw their season come to an end in the most undesirable fashion. It was one thing to send this beloved California-based team packing a few days ago. But, it is another for Nikola Jokic's squad to rally back from behind again and break their morale after the NBA Playoffs.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
cG9zdDoyODIzNDcz-thumbnail

Jedd Pagaduan ·

LeBron James teammaye Anthony Davis amid Lakers Nuggets NBA Playoffs clash

Jay Postrado ·

Denver Nuggets Kentavious Caldwell-Pope injury KCP Nuggets Lakers Game 5

Peter Sampson ·

 