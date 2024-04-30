There is a short list of players who do not get much of the spotlight in the regular season but turn it up in the NBA Playoffs. Jamal Murray is one of them and he proved that once against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Denver Nuggets' blue arrow shattered every fan of the Purple and Gold's hearts and sent the Nikola Jokic-led squad into the second round.
PLAYOFF. JAMAL. MURRAY.
His SECOND GAME-WINNER of the series sends Denver to Round 2 🚨 https://t.co/ZiNxo5iNc0 pic.twitter.com/b3AQoCUQIA
— NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2024
Your eyes were not deceiving you nor was it a flashback of what happened a week ago. The Nuggets got Jamal Murray the ball yet again in the clutch. Everyone on the Lakers squad just froze as they saw their season come to an end in the most undesirable fashion. It was one thing to send this beloved California-based team packing a few days ago. But, it is another for Nikola Jokic's squad to rally back from behind again and break their morale after the NBA Playoffs.