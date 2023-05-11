Roku and NFL Films will soon be teaming up to tackle the first-ever feature-length documentary film on the NFL Draft.

The streaming service announced the feature-length documentary on May 11 that will be done by Skydance Sports and produced by NFL Films. The working plan is for this to be an annual event for Roku.

The documentary will focus on all three days of the draft for four featured teams: the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will feature footage in the green room, and various team headquarters, and will feature various press members and the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In a statement, Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals for Roku Media, said, “It’s an honor to partner with NFL Films and Skydance Sports to give our streamers first-time, unprecedented access to the excitement, anticipation, and emotion of the NFL Draft. As we expand our original sports content offering, Roku Originals remains committed to sharing authentic stories, from world-class partners, only on The Roku Channel.”

NFL Films Senior Executive Ross Ketover added, “At NFL Films, we take great pride in taking fans to places they have never been through dramatic, high-stakes storytelling. We also seek to bring our very best original programming to new partners and new platforms in the U.S. and all over the world. This project with our new partners at Roku and Skydance Sports promises to do just that and fulfills our longstanding dream of taking audiences inside one of the most special and consequential events on the sports calendar.”

Lastly, Jon Weinbach, President of Skydance Sports, said, “The NFL Draft is one of the great American spectacles and such a singular setting for documentary storytelling. This is a fantastic project, and we’re enormously excited about bringing fans and viewers into the NFL’s most sacred spaces on one of the most anticipated days in sports. With our great partners at NFL Films, we’re thrilled to create the first of many premium sports programs for Roku’s massive audience.”

This is exciting news for NFL fans who are craving even more access to the Draft. Shows like Hard Knocks and All or Nothing have walked so this untitled documentary could run.