For the second time since 2020, no HBCU players heard their names called in the NFL Draft. 257 athletes, ranging from juggernaut college programs like Alabama and Ohio State to overseas products such as English rugby player Travis Clayton, all received recognition at the draft.
None of them went to an HBCU. Clayton, a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills, has never played a down of American gridiron football in his life, yet he received an opportunity. Despite the league's increasing HBCU visibility through the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl, teams are still hesitant to draft them, even though a lot of HBCU players signed free-agent deals in the aftermath.
The absence of HBCU players in the draft caused an uproar on social media.
“If I was a conspiracy theorist, I would think the NFL is targeting HBCU football players by not drafting them into the league – because they didn't attend PWI's,” said @HarrietEve9.
“0 HBCU players selected, after just 1 player heard his name called in 2023. Prepare for a large group of UDFA in the coming hours. Disappointing – but not surprising,” said @NFLMaliik.
“Another NFL draft without a single player to be drafted from an HBCU — this is a slap in the face to Black college football programs and all of the hard work they've put in,” said Kalan Hooks, a journalist, and writer for ESPN and Andscape.
“NFL are you serious? You telling me none of these HBCU players were worthy of being drafted. All kids that got drafted are not better than HBCU players. You guys know what you're doing and it's sad. Bc if some of these HBCU guys stayed P5, you would've drafted them,” posted @khey_gotfanz.
“I'm happy these HBCU players are getting UDFA deals, but I really can't stand the way the NFL is moving right now when it comes to FCS players period. These Hall of Famers like Doug Williams and Jerry Rice need to speak up. We also see transferring to Power 5s not helping either,” said @SwacBuzz.
@SwacBuzz brings up an interesting point. One would assume the main knock against HBCU players is the level of competition: Division 1 HBCUs play in the FCS, a subdivision of college football that many believe is not as competitive as the higher-ranked FBS. That argument, however, doesn't hold merit, considering 11 FCS players were drafted. Yale's Kiran Amegadjie and Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt were premium selections in the draft after they both went in the third round.
“Unpopular opinion:: The NFL should be required to take 3-5 HBCU college students every draft,” said @LoyalCheeQz. Their suggestion sounds similar to the Rooney Rule, which forces NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate for a head coaching position.
Not all of the responses were negative, however. @_Xavier_MLB had an encouraging word for the undrafted free agents signing with teams after the draft.
“Despite no HBCU players drafted in the nfl draft, the journey is bittersweet when you prove the doubters wrong after signing the dotted line.”