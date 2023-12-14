Here's how you can watch the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Special Program Livestream and what you can expect.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Livestream

Hi, Trailblazers! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.6 "Crown of the Mundane and Divine" Special Program will be released officially on December 15 at 19:30 (UTC+8).

YouTube: https://t.co/JBEaRHe1Ax Follow our official channels to keep up with the latest news about Version 1.6!… — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) December 11, 2023

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Special Program, Crown of the Mundane and Divine is scheduled on December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM UTC+8. It will go live on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel.

You can watch the live stream here.

Apart from revealing new content that will go live with the update, the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 Livestream is also expected to drop some Stellar Jade codes to help you roll for the three new characters or the reruns that will happen throughout Version 1.6.

What to Expect on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 brings three new characters, Dr. Ratio, Ruan Mei, and Xueyi. On top of these, new areas, events, and equipment are also fully expected to be added with the update.

The bigger optimization update will happen on Version 2.0, as stated in this Developer Radio issue.

Dr. Ratio

“A candid and self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture.

He demonstrated unparalleled intelligence and talent since his youth, but now refers to himself as a ‘Mundanite.’

He firmly believes that intellect and creativity are not confined to geniuses. He seeks to distribute knowledge to the entire universe to cure the persistent disease named ignorance.”

Dr. Ratio is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of The Hunt. He has a Single Target-focused kit that has some follow-up attacks weaved into it thanks to his Talent. His Talent also gives him a random buff that increases his offensive stats.

Ruan Mei

“Want some pastry? The plums used in this recipe are freshly macerated, and I waited in line a long time for them.”

“A sweet-tempered and elegant scholar. Member #81 of the Genius Society. An expert in the biological sciences.

She earned Nous' attention with her talent and terrifying perseverance, and began her research on the origin of life in a secret corner of the universe.

For that, she was invited by Herta to collaborate with Screwllum and Stephen to develop the Simulated Universe.

Secretly, she greatly enjoys traditional theater and desserts, and she is also very interested in embroidery.”

Ruan Mei is a 5-star Ice character on the Path of Harmony. Her Skill can increase the SPD and Weakness Break Efficiency of all of her allies while her Ultimate can buff All-Type RES PEN and inflict a unique debuff. Her Talent is straightforward – buffing her allies' DMG passively and deal more damage against Weakness Broken enemies.

Ruan Mei will be fresh in the minds of many as she's a prominent character in the Simulated Universe in many forms. She often talks through her avatar, similar to how her fellow Genius Society members and Simulated Universe developers Screwllum and Herta.

Xueyi

“You are talking to a puppet. The Commission gifted me this body.”

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of Destruction. As such, she is a damage-focused unit. Her Ultimate has a unique aspect – it can ignore Weakness Types and can instantly deplete the target's Toughness. Like many Honkai Star Rail units, Xueyi has a stacking mechanic on her Talent wherein she gains “Karma” stacks when an enemy's Toughness is depleted. When she has enough stacks, she will inflict a follow-up attack.