Entertainment industry veterans Boris Kodjoe and Chris Spencer recently moved their eldest children into Howard University to start the school year. The proud dads shared that their firstborn children had just moved into the Washington D.C. based HBCU on Instagram and Facebook. The post featured photos of the families on move-in day, as well as pictures of the two new Bisons as kids.

“his week the Kodjoe‘s and the Spencer’s moved in there first bornses into @howard1867,” Spencer wrote via Instagram. “These two have known each other since they were infants…We parents are so proud that these two will continue to forge ahead with your love and friendship for each other. Sophie and Christopher. We love you.”

Kodjoe posted on his Facebook page about the move-in, “This dude @therealchrisspencer and I have been brothers for 25 years and today we shared another milestone when we moved our firstborns into their college dorm rooms at @howard1867. Good luck on your journey, guys.”

Howard University is a great place for Sophie and Christopher, as the Mecca produces several successful alumni such as United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and even fellow performers Anthony Anderson and Taraji P. Henson. In the comments, fellow entertainment industry peers who are also Howard University Bison.

“Love it!!!!!! HU!!!” commented Howard University alumnus and actor Lance Gross on Chris Spencer's Instagram post.

Codie Oliver, creator of OWN's Black Love series, said on Spencer's post, “love everything about this.”

Classes begin at Howard University on August 21st