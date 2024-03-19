The Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hurricanes are 42-20-6 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. However, the Hurricanes have lost two of three against the Islanders this season. In those games, Sebastian Aho has scored three goals to lead the team. Both Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Zecas have assisted on four goals against the Islanders. Carolina has scored 12 total goals against New York while their goaltenders have allowed 13. Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury are both listed as day-to-day for this game.
The Islanders sit fifth in the Metropolitan division with a 29-23-15 record. They have lost their last four games, though. Against the Hurricanes this season, Mathew Barzal has scored two goals while assisting on six more. Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat have both record five points against Carolina, as well. The Islanders do have a healthy lineup as they look to take the season series with the Hurricanes.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Odds
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: -160
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline: +132
Over: 5.5 (-134)
Under: 5,5 (+110)
How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: HULU Hockey Night
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes are a very good team, they just have struggled to prove it against New York. However, on the season, the Hurricanes rank fourth in goals allowed per game. They give up just 2.65 per game, and this is because they allow the fewest shots in the NHL. Carolina needs to stay locked in on the defensive side of the blue line in this game. If the Hurricanes can keep the Islanders uncomfortable, and force them into bad shots and mistakes, they will be able to win this game.
The Hurricanes are nothing to laugh at offensively, either. Carolina averages 3.38 goals per game, which is top-10 in the NHL. The Hurricanes have scored at least four goals in each game against the Islanders this season. Their offensive zone play has not been the problem in this season series. If the Hurricanes can keep up the pressure on the attack, they are going to win this game on the road.
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
New York has been able to score very well against a good defensive zone team. The Islanders have put up five goals in both their wins over Carolina this season. When a team scores five goals, it is very hard to beat them. New York has scored 13 goals on 69 shots against Carolina, so their efficiency is off the charts. That is an 18.8 shot percentage. New York needs to take advantage of the opportunities Carolina gives them, and they have been able to do that so far. If they can keep it up, they will win this game.
Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick
This is going to be another good game between the two teams. Two of the three games have needed more than 60 minutes to decide a winner, and all three have been decided by one goal. For that reason, the smart play is to take the Islanders spread. However, I am going to take the Hurricanes moneyline instead. New York has been struggling, so I like the Hurricanes to win straight up.
Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-160)